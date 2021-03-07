The Spun

3 Big Ten Assistants Named Candidates For Penn State Job

The view before a Penn State basketball game against Michigan State.STATE COLLEGE, PA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of Bryce Jordan Center during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center on December 31, 2013 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Penn State basketball program finds itself in need of a new head coach this spring, after Pat Chambers resigned last October. Already, the Nittany Lions appear to be zeroing in on three Big Ten assistants as the 2020-21 season comes to a close.

According to Lions 247, Michigan State’s Dwayne Stephens, Michigan’s Saddi Washington and Purdue’s Micah Shrewsberry have emerged as “top-tier” candidates to fill Penn State’s vacancy.

All three boast impressive Big Ten experience and could give a much need jolt to program that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2010-11. Jim Ferry, who took over as the interim head coach after Chambers’ resignation, is also considered to be a candidate.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour laid out a timeline for the program’s hiring process back in January. Ideally, the Nittany Lions will be able to lock up a new head coach almost immediately following the season.

“You know, obviously, not a typical situation,” Barbour said in a media session in January. “But there is one advantage, that people know the job is open. They don’t have to speculate or it doesn’t have to be a surprise. So in terms of vetting candidates and developing our list and kind of getting ahead of the game, we’ve been doing that. So the plan would be to name a head coach immediately following the conclusion of our Penn State men’s basketball season.”

Without a steady coaching presence, Penn State has limped along to a 9-13 season. The Nittany Lions are 6-12 in Big Ten play and will finish in the bottom four in the conference. Whoever lands the job in University Park will have a tall task in front of them.

Before the Nittany Lions make a decision on a new program leader, they’ll close out the regular season against Maryland on Sunday.


