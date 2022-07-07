4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Penn State Nittany Lions game during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2011 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment.

After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida.

"First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of the opportunities to be able to pursue my dream of playing football at the collegiate level," Stokes wrote. "I would like to thank Penn State for supporting me, loving me, and showing the same to my family.

"This decision was not easy to make. After taking time talking with my family and staying up late nights listening to my heart...I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Florida!"

Of course, this is great news for the Gators.

In 2021, Stokes had 2,672 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He also had 496 yards and six scores on the ground.

Stokes is the No. 397 overall recruit and No. 22 quarterback from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

With Stokes now on board, Florida's ranking for the 2023 recruiting cycle should improve in the next few hours.