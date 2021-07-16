Rutgers scored a massive recruiting victory over Penn State on Thursday with the commitment of four-star linebacker Moses Walker.

Walker narrowed his list down to the Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions earlier this month. He also held offers from programs like Miami, LSU and USC, but the two Big Ten foes were the last in the mix.

On Thursday, Walker ended his recruitment. He’s heading to Rutgers where he’ll join Greg Schiano‘s defense.

To announce his commitment, Walker posted a video on Twitter. In the video, a Penn State logo is shown first before it cuts to his Rutgers commitment edit.

That wasn’t the only way Walker teased Penn State football, though. He also tagged James Franklin.

Take a look.

Moses Walker is already a fan-favorite of the Rutgers 2022 recruiting class. On the flip side, he’s made himself an enemy to the Nittany Lions and their fans.

Walker is the No. 1-rated recruit in the state of New York and the No. 16 linebacker in the 2022 cycle, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive player is capable of becoming an instant-impact player and multi-year starter for the Scarlet Knights in years to come.

If Greg Schiano continues to score recruiting victories like Moses, Rutgers will keep climbing up the Big Ten hierarchy. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Scarlet Knights.