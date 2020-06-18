5-Star RB Transfer Ricky Slade Reportedly Makes Decision

Over the past few years, perhaps no program in the country has recruited running backs quite like Penn State.

Unfortunately, recruiting the best players at the same position generally means not all will make the roster – or at least have a major impact on the game. Following the 2019 season, one of Penn State’s talented backs decided to leave the program.

Former five-star recruit Ricky Slade announced his plans to transfer from the Nittany Lions. Just a few months later, he appears to have decided where he wants to play next.

According to college football insider Matt Zenitz, Slade will “likely” transfer to Old Dominion. It’s a major step down in competition, but there is a connection with the Monarchs.

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is headed into his first season as the Old Dominion head coach. It looks like he’ll have a familiar face in the locker room with him in Year 1.

Hearing that former Penn State running back Ricky Slade will likely transfer to Old Dominion. Former five-star recruit. Played under new Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne at Penn State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 18, 2020

The former five-star recruit rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Despite performing well during his freshman year, Slade lost reps to a talented backfield.

He totaled just 214 yards and two touchdowns during the 2019 season. Junior tailback Journey Brown and sophomore running back Noah Cain assumed the majority of reps during the 2019 campaign.

Both Brown and Cain are expected to carry the load once again this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Slade will likely become the lead back at Old Dominion.