There’s plenty of prominent coaches in the Big Ten. One coach in particular enters the 2020 season as the best coach in the conference, according to CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli released his Big Ten coach rankings on Monday afternoon. This list has sparked some debate due to its order.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day had one of the more impressive rookie seasons a coach could have last season. But it wasn’t enough for him to earn Fornelli’s No. 1 ranking. Instead, Penn State’s James Franklin enters the 2020 season as the top-ranked coach in the Big Ten.

Franklin has turned the Nittany Lions into one of the best teams in the nation on a consistent basis. Penn State’s been on the cusp of elite status for some time now.

Perhaps 2020 is the year Franklin will lift the Penn State program over the hump in regards to the playoffs.

“With Urban Meyer’s retirement following the 2018 season, it should come as no surprise to see Franklin still atop the list,” Fornelli wrote on CBS Sports. “He’s the most accomplished coach in the conference during the College Football Playoff era. He’s won a Big Ten title at Penn State and led the Nittany Lions to three major bowls.”

Day checks in at No. 2. The Ohio State head coach hasn’t been around as long as Franklin, but he did win a conference title and reach the College Football Playoff in Year 1.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is the third-best coach in the Big Ten, according to Fornelli. Harbaugh needs a big year if he hopes to keep his elite status moving forward.

For now, Franklin is the best coach in the Big Ten. But if Day can have another successful year, he might just pass Franklin for the top spot.