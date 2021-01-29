Another Penn State QB Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Penn State is losing another quarterback to transfer. Redshirt sophomore Will Levis announced his intentions to leave this evening.

Levis is the second Nittany Lion quarterback to leave recently. Micah Bowens, a 2020 recruit, transferred to Oklahoma last week, and 2019 signee Michael Johnson moved on to FAU in December.

Levis, a class of 2018 signee, appeared in eight games in 2020, starting one. He threw for 421 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 260 yards and three scores.

“Penn State has provided me with everything I could have ever asked for from an academic, athletic and social development standpoint,” Levis wrote on Twitter. “I can’t thank Coach [James] Franklin and the rest of the Penn State football staff, both past and present, enough for everything they have done to develop me both as a player and a human being.

“I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be able to play and contribute for such a historic program. The blood, sweat and tears that I have shed alongside my brothers here are deeply engraved in my memory and will never be forgotten.”

For his career, Levis finished with 644 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards six scores.

With Levis out of the picture, the Nittany Lions are down to three scholarship quarterbacks on their current roster: incumbent starter Sean Clifford, redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson and early enrollee Christian Veilleux.