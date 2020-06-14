Big Ten 4-Star Freshman QB Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State four-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, The Spun has confirmed.

247Sports was first to report the news of Johnson’s decision to enter the portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal caller did not appear in a game last season as he took a redshirt.

Johnson was the No. 2 prospect in Oregon and the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He chose the Nittany Lions over Florida State, Miami and NC State and enrolled in Happy Valley in January 2019.

Penn State returns starting quarterback Sean Clifford (2,654 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019) as well as primary backup Will Levis. That left Johnson and classmate Ta’Quan Roberson to fend for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, and it looks like Roberson, who appeared in one game last season, will earn that job.

Three-star incoming freshman Micah Bowers out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman will be the fourth quarterback on the Penn State roster for next season.

Penn State players are set to return to campus tomorrow to begin voluntary offseason workouts. Some schools around the Big Ten have already gotten underway, while others are picking things up this week.

The Nittany Lions did not participate in any spring practice sessions before COVID-19 halted college football.