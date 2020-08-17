Big Ten AD Shares Troubling Revelation On State Of Conference

It looks like you can add Penn State to the list of football programs that wasn’t totally on board with the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the fall season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour revealed that she wasn’t even aware of a vote on the matter. She said that she doesn’t even know whether there even was a vote made by Big Ten chancellors and presidents.

“It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote,” Barbour said. “No one’s ever told me there was. I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.”

That’s a pretty disturbing look at how disjoined this entire process has been. For any Big Ten AD to be left in the dark on the vote is just another sign that the conference messed up royally.

Barbour says pursuing competition options outside the Big Ten was not something Penn State pursued. She says it was not possible with rights agreements and other issues. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 17, 2020

Penn State football isn’t the only program that’s been left in the dark. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd revealed that he’s heard that from other Big Ten officials.

"It's unclear where there was ever a vote or not," in Big Ten to postpone until spring. @penn_state AD Sandy Barbour.

Second person I've heard say that. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 17, 2020

YES! I heard her say that. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 17, 2020

Granted, the school chancellors and presidents aren’t obligated to share their decisions with their ADs. But for Penn State to not even make Barbour aware of what was happening is at pretty poor form.

As we’re seeing with Ohio State and Nebraska, there is a lot of pushback on the decision.

What will be the fallout from these revelations?