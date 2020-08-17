Big Ten AD Was Asked If Football Decision Could Be Reversed

The Big Ten was the first Power 5 conference to announce it was postponing fall sports and focusing on moving football to the spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 followed suit.

However, in the week since the Big Ten decision, there has been plenty of backlash from around the conference. Several groups of Big Ten football parents wrote letters asking commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider, and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ petition has over 245,000 signature.

So, would the league actually reverse course and pursue a fall season? Don’t count on it, says Penn State AD Sandy Barbour.

In a conference with media this afternoon, Barbour says he doesn’t see the Big Ten’s decision changing, though she “appreciates the passion of our parents and student-athletes.”

Penn State AD Sandy Barbour on whether the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports could be reversed:

Chancellors & presidents made decision based on science and recommendation of medical experts.

"I don't see that changing." — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 17, 2020

Asked if Big Ten presidents might change their minds, PSU AD Sandy Barbour said "I don't see that changing, but I also appreciate the passion of our parents and student-athletes …" — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) August 17, 2020

Barbour poured some cold water on a lot of Big Ten fans, players and parents with her response, but it seems like the truth. It is tough to see the league doing a 180 at this point.

In fact, we’d bet the odds are greater that the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have to postpone at some point than of the Big Ten and Pac-12 changing their minds.