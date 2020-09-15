Big Ten Football Player Not Happy With Constant Rumors

Penn State senior defensive end Shaka Toney isn’t happy with the non-stop rumors regarding the Big Ten and its potential decision to play a fall football season.

Toney voiced his displeasure with the rumors via a tweet on Tuesday. He also admitted the rumors are “destroying our mental health.” Check out what he had to say below.

“Everyone only thinking about football,” Toney said. “The rumors y’all keep putting out is destroying our mental health. Just let them announce it please. If you care about players in the B10 just wait for the answer.”

Mental health has been at the forefront of concern within collegiate athletics these past few years. It has to be tough for Big Ten athletes to have to deal with so many conflicting and contradicting reports and rumors. Unfortunately, Toney’s latest message, in which he speaks about how the rumors are impacting the mental health of Big Ten football players right now, likely won’t stop the rumors from occurring.

It’s been a wild day within the Big Ten conference. Rumors do indicate the conference is planning to reverse its decision and play football this fall. But that has yet to be made official.

Big Ten football players have already had to cope with the process of not playing football this fall while other college football conferences move ahead. It’s certainly going to be a difficult transition for athletes to prepare for a season if the Big Ten approves a fall schedule.

The mental health of Big Ten football players is something to keep in mind over these next few weeks. It can’t be easy having to deal with so many monumental changes this year.