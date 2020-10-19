The Big Ten begins their games this week and there will be a couple of great matchups to follow. But the really big matchup will be next week, when Ohio State and Penn State go head-to-head.

Ahead of their big matchup on October 31 at Beaver Stadium, the time and TV channel for the game has been decided. Ohio State and Penn State will square off at 7:30 p.m. EST with the game airing on ABC.

That’s a pretty strong indicator that University Park will also be the host venue for the Week 9 edition of College GameDay. There aren’t a ton of super-compelling matchups outside of this one that week, and the stakes are potentially very high.

Assuming Ohio State and Penn State beat Nebraska and Indiana respectively this week (and there’s no reason to think they won’t), their Week 9 tilt is poised to be a massive contest.

Here’s the full Big Ten schedule for Week 2:

Check out the start times and television designations for Week 2 of Big Ten football. pic.twitter.com/uxMaZ6FXdG — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 19, 2020

Ohio State and Penn State have combined to win five of the last six Big Ten titles. On all five occasions, the side that won the conference title won this game first.

The two schools are two of the top programs in the Big Ten and ranked among the best in all of college football. Whether we get a high-scoring shootout or a defensive struggle, both teams will leave everything on the field.

Look for the winner of Ohio State vs. Penn State to get a major boost to its national title odds come November.