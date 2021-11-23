Breaking: Penn State Announces Major James Franklin Contract News

We just received breaking news out of Penn State regarding head coach James Franklin.

Just moments ago, Penn State announced Franklin has agreed to a new contract extension, and it’s a big one.

Franklin has agreed to a new 10-year contract extension. The extension will keep the 49-year-old head coach in State College through the 2031 season.

The Nittany Lions have their coach for the next decade.

“Penn State’s future is bright, and I’m honored to continue to serve as your head football coach,” Franklin said in a statement via the team’s website. “Nine weeks ago, the administration approached me about making a long-term investment in our football program. This prompted numerous conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State. What’s most evident from those conversations is the importance of our student-athletes’ success both on and off the field.

“With the support of President Barron, Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees we’ve been able to create a roadmap of the resources needed to address academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more. This renewed commitment to our student-athletes, community and fans reinforces all the reasons I’ve been proud to serve as your head football coach for the last eight years and why my commitment to Penn State remains steadfast. Throughout this process I’ve kept our leadership council, recruits and staff updated on those conversations and I’m excited we’ve reached an agreement we can finally share with you.”

Franklin Agrees to New 10-Year Contracthttps://t.co/lkVPrQTScU pic.twitter.com/QZlld32D9U — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) November 23, 2021

James Franklin was rumored to be a major candidate for serval college football openings, including USC and even Florida.

Penn State didn’t want to lose Franklin. A 10-year contract was necessary to keep him with the Nittany Lions.

Franklin’s decision to accept an extension also proves his loyalty to the program. He expressed such loyalty just a few days ago when asked about certain rumors.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Franklin said, via Saturday Tradition.

James Franklin stuck to his word. He’s agreed to stay Penn State’s head coach through the 2031 season.