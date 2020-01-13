Cam Newton’s Brother, QB Caylin Newton, Schedules Major Visit

After spending the 2018 season at Howard University and winning the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year Award, QB Caylin Newton – the brother of Cam Newton – entered the transfer portal in 2019. While he didn’t play much this past season, he is set to make some major visits in hopes of playing in FBS next year.

According to Lions247, Caylin Newton is planning to visit Penn State in the days to come.

Should he wind up making the switch, it would be a massive rise in competition for Caylin. The Nittany Lions already have a starting QB in Sean Clifford.

Back in 2018, Caylin accounted for over 3,000 yards of offense and 26 touchdowns.

This past season, Caylin played in only four games, completing 51 percent of his passes for 815 yards and six touchdowns.

But he has two years of eligibility remaining, so he’d have plenty of time to compete for a starting job.

Cam Newton's brother, Caylin, sets up visit with Penn State this weekend: https://t.co/5OC97GzBUt pic.twitter.com/neKEYo2QwB — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 13, 2020

Caylin made his transfer intentions clear back in October. He’ll be graduating from Howard in May, after which he’ll be eligible to keep playing.

Would Caylin Newton be a good fit for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions?