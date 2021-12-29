CFB Team Just Lost Its 5th Defensive Starter Before Bowl Game

College football rosters have been decimated by a combination of injuries, opt-outs and positive tests. But one major college program just lost yet another key player mere days before its bowl game – which is still on.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo announced he’s opting out of the rest of the season. He thanked everyone at Penn State before announcing he’s foregoing the Outback Bowl to enter the NFL Draft.

“I will be foregoing the bowl game and I will be preparing myself for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Tangelo wrote. “I am excited to see what the future holds for me and my family.”

Losing Tangelo leaves the Nittany Lions without five defensive starters against Arkansas this weekend. Tangelo, Arnold Ebiketie, Jaquan Brisker, Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith are all out for a variety of reasons. That’s four of their top five tacklers who won’t be joining them against the Razorbacks this weekend.

Derrick Tangelo started 11 games for Penn State as a transfer out of Duke this year. He wound up having a career-year on the No. 7 defense in the nation, making 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Tangelo also had a pass defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In five seasons of college football he had 142 tackles with 18.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Along with all of the other losses on defense, the Nittany Lions will be hard-pressed to beat Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Will Penn State lose any other key players over the next 2-3 days?