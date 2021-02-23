Chris Godwin Reacts To Penn State’s Disappointing 2020 Season

The 2020 college football season wasn’t very kind to the Penn State Nittany Lions, who opened the season with an 0-5 record.

Thankfully, things went a little better for one former Nittany Lion in the NFL. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has turned himself into one of the best in the league – and a Super Bowl champion.

Despite his success at the NFL level, he’s still focused on his alma mater’s success – or lack-thereof. Godwin called the five-game losing streak to open the season “unacceptable.”

However, he still thinks there are good things ahead for the Nittany Lions moving forward. “I think they’ll bounce back,” Godwin said on the Pat McAfee Show, per 247Sports.

Here’s more:

“They had a rough year; I don’t know what was going on, man, but it was tough to watch at times, you know what I mean? It’s tough to watch your boys start off 0-5. But then they flipped it around in the second half, I think they won like four straight or something like that. But that’s unacceptable at Penn State and I got faith that they gonna bring it back.”

Following a 20-point loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Penn State went on to find a convincing win over Michigan.

That win turned the tide for the Nittany Lions, who went on to win their final three games by at least 15 points.