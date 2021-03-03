Former Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg Lands Coaching Job

Christian Hackenberg has been out of the NFL since 2018. The former five-star recruit and second-round pick from Penn State is one of the bigger busts in recent memory.

After two years with the New York Jets, he bounced around to the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals throughout 2018, but failed to appear for any of those teams. In 2019, he played three games for the Memphis Express of the AAF, completing 51.6-percent of his throws for a meager 4.5 yards per attempt, and three interceptions.

As of last June, Hackenberg had turned his attention to baseball, attempting to make it as a pro pitcher. In the meantime, it appears that he’s taking a crack at football coaching as well.

Winslow Township High School in New Jersey announced that it is bringing on Hackenberg as its quarterbacks coach. He returns to the state where his NFL career began.

Let’s take time give a warm welcome to Christian Hackenberg a former All-American, NFL QB and Penn State Alum. Hackenberg will be joining us as the QB coach here at Winslow Twp. @chackenberg1 pic.twitter.com/JnbTAwuBlk — Winslow Twp HS Football (@winslowtwpfb) March 3, 2021

The school is coming off of a pretty successful shortened 2020 season. The Eagles went 5-1 during the year.

Christian Hackenberg entering the coaching ranks is interesting, both because he is just 26 years old, and that his mechanics were one of the major issues cited in his pro struggles. The best period of his big-time football career was probably his freshman season at Penn State, when he won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award in 2013. He struggled to build on that over his next two years in college, and his pro career clearly didn’t materialize.

At the same time, he got farther than well over 99-percent of his peers, and has experiences that can be very valuable for other young football players. Hopefully this is a very good experience for him and his new players.

