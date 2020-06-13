A former college football star quarterback is reportedly trying to become a professional baseball pitcher.

According to a report from NBC Philadelphia, former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is trying out a new sport. The longtime Nittany Lions starter is giving baseball another go.

Hackenberg, 25, most recently played football in the XFL. However, after the league went bust, the former elite quarterback recruit decided it was time to give up the gridiron – at least for now.

The strong-armed quarterback was spotted throwing pitches earlier this week. It’s no secret that Hackenberg has a cannon for an arm, but video caught the former Penn State star throwing better than 90 miles per hour.

Check it out.

That is former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg who is aiming for a pro career in baseball and throwing better than 90 mph.

“As simple as I can put it, I just want to compete man,” Hackenberg told John Clark of NBC.

“I’ve had my trials and tribulations with the NFL and had success and had that roller coaster ride. At the end of the day, I’m sitting here at 25 and I feel like I still have a lot left in the tank.”

Hackenberg played both baseball and football in high school before committing to Penn State to play football. After playing for four NFL teams it looks like he’ll go back to baseball for the time being.

It will be interesting to see if he can crack the lineup of a professional baseball team.