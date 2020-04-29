Christian Veilleux, No. 15 Pro-Style QB, Announces His Commitment

Penn State is building a very strong 2021 class, and has had a ton of progress in recent weeks. Today, four-star Christian Veilleux announced his plans to be the quarterback in that group.

Veilleux is a major quarterback talent out of Canada. He now plays for The Bullis School in Potomac, Md., and has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have him as the No. 295 player in the country. He’s the No. 15 pro-style quarterback and No. 26 among all quarterbacks in the class.

This afternoon, he tweeted that he is “111%” committed to the Nittany Lions program. He’s the ninth player to commit to James Franklin so far in this cycle. So far, he’s the only quarterback.

“Well, Penn State has always been a program that I’ve been familiar with and I’ve had guys that I’ve trained with and worked with who are currently there,” Christian Veilleux told 247Sports in an interview about his commitment. “I feel like the offense is suited for the type of player that I am and the campus and academics is what I’m looking for.”

He chose the Nittany Lions over Clemson, Duke, and Tennessee, all of whom were named to his top four along with PSU earlier this month.

During his 2019 high school season, he threw for 2,006 yards, 29 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and added five touchdowns on the ground.

Just minutes after Veilleux’s announcement, Penn State landed a commitment from kicker Sander Sahaydak, bumping the class up to 10 players. The class is currently ranked No. 14 in the country, and No. 6 in the Big Ten.