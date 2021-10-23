The Spun

Look: College Football Fans Hate The New Overtime Rule

Long shot view from fan's perspective of Penn State's Beaver Stadium.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 11: Penn State fans take in the game during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2017 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The NCAA made shortening overtime one of its missions heading into the 2021 college football season. Unfortunately for fans, that means overtime no longer has the appeal that it used to have.

Under the new rules, teams have to run alternating two-point conversion plays instead of offensive possessions once they reach the third overtime period. On Saturday afternoon, the college football world witnessed just how much of a mess that can be.

Earlier today, Illinois upset No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in a nine-overtime contest. Most of the reactions to that game were negative, as college football analysts pointed out how lousy the new format is.

“Freaking hate the overtime rule to go to two point conversations after two OTs,” Dan Wolken of USA Today tweeted. “That’s a gimmick, not football.”

“The new college football overtime rules seemed bad on paper,” Aaron Torres of Fox Sports said. “They are worse in execution.”

“Whoever came up with this new OT rule and everyone who signed off on it should be banned from college athletics,” Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com wrote.

“Maybe they should have just kept the old overtime rules,” Dustin Schutte of Saturday Tradition said.

Allowing a game to be decided by two-point conversions is very odd to say the least.

The college football world could change its view on the new overtime rules in the future. For now, though, fans want the old format back.

