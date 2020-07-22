College Football News Ranks Big Ten’s Best, Worst Coach

There will be a couple of fresh faces in the Big Ten coaching ranks next year, but for the most part, a lot of continuity.

That certainly helps outlets like College Football News conduct their ranking of the Big Ten’s head coaches easier. This week the website continued its 2020 college football preview with its “Big Ten Preseason College Football Head Coach Rankings.”

There are two new head coaches in the Big Ten this year: Greg Schiano at Rutgers and Mel Tucker at Michigan State. While Schiano and Tucker have high expectations, neither of them took the bottom spot on the ranking.

That distinction goes to Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, who went 3-9 in his first year with the Terrapins. Given his abysmal career record of 6-40, which factors in his brief, ill-fated tenure at New Mexico, it’s not an unfair ranking.

College Football Head Coach Rankings By Conference: CFN Preview 2020 https://t.co/1f5qMK2ro6 — CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) July 20, 2020

But when it comes to the best head coach in the Big Ten there was a somewhat surprising choice. It wasn’t Ryan Day, Paul Chryst, PJ Fleck or Pat Fitzgerald – all of whom have seen their teams rise to new heights.

Instead, it was James Franklin, who continues to lead Penn State into its new era of prosperity. Given that he’s won at least nine games in each of his last four seasons and consistently has the Nittany Lions in New Year’s Six contention, there’s little doubt he deserves his spot.

Do you agree with CFN’s pick for the best and worst coaches in the Big Ten?