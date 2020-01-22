Former Penn State Star Among New College Football Playoff Selection Committee Members

We tend to see some turnover on the College Football Playoff selection committee from year to year. Three new members are joining the fold ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is ascending to committee chair, replacing Oregon’s Rob Mullens to the spot. He is the fourth selection committee chair, following Jeff Long in 2014-15 and Kirby Hocutt in 2016-17.

Legendary Virginia Tech head coach and Robert Morris president Chris Howard are both stepping down as well. In their places, we have two new athletic directors and a former player stepping in.

Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman and Colorado athletic director Rick George are both joining up, as is former Penn State and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel.

Burman is a Wyoming and Robert Morris graduate, and has spent most of his career at his current school. After spending 1995-2000 at Wyoming as associate athletic director, he led the department at Portland State until 2006, before returning to Wyoming as AD.

George has one of the more interesting resumes on the committee. The Illinois grad has experience working with the football programs at his alma mater, as well as Colorado and Vanderbilt. He went on to be an executive with the PGA Tour and Texas Rangers before returning to Colorado as AD.

Urschel is probably the most interesting addition, and one of the more unique voices on this committee now. The former All-Big Ten lineman for Penn State retired from the NFL in 2017, at 26 years old. He is currently pursuing his Ph. D in mathematics at MIT, and is one of the more thoughtful people to come through major football in recent years. He will be the youngest member that the committee has ever had, which certainly helps bring a different perspective to the room.

