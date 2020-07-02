Urban Meyer Names 1 Conference That Could Have 2 Playoff Teams

Urban Meyer has been all over the college football landscape. At his two most recent stops, he’s coached in what are often cited as the sport’s two best leagues: the SEC with Florida, and the Big Ten with Ohio State.

Through the first five years of the College Football Playoff, it has been difficult for a league to get two teams into the four-team field. So far, it has happened just once. In 2017, Georgia reached the playoff as the SEC Champion, and Alabama crashed the field at 11-1.

The Big Ten, on the other hand, missed the College Football Playoff completely from 2016-2018. Ohio State has three total bids. In 2014, the Buckeyes won the national title. The team also made the CFP during Ryan Day’s first season. Michigan State made the field in 2015-16.

This year, Meyer thinks that two Big Ten teams may be able to get into the field. As you’d expect, he thinks Ohio State will make it once again. He also thinks Penn State is a real contender this year.

“I’ve just been watching recruiting really closely and I think Penn State is the second best team,” Meyer said of his former Big Ten East rival, per 247Sports. “I think historically over the last several years, coach (James) Franklin has done a great job and once again he started with recruiting and finished with recruiting.”

Even so, Meyer thinks that the SEC is the deeper league, and has the better chance of landing two teams in the CFP.

“The Big Ten has no margin for error. At Ohio State, three times we lost one game and were kept out of the playoff. The SEC had teams with one loss get in there. That’s where you have the question of do you play nine conference games? That really matters in November. The last part of the year where your team’s beaten up and you have to go on the road for that ninth conference game. I think the SEC has the better chance. I think it’s going to be close but i think the SEC.”

For Ohio State and Penn State to both make it into the field, you’d likely need a similar situation to Georgia and Alabama in 2017-18. One team would have to win the division, while the other would have to be 11-1, and look like a clear top four team in college football.

