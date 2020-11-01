The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jahan Dotson’s Insane Catch

Penn State players including Michal Menet celebrate a touchdown.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 05: Jahan Dotson #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Sean Clifford #14 and Michal Menet #62 after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 5, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jahan Dotson is making headlines this Halloween night. The electric Penn State wideout made back-to-back insane catches Saturday night to help the Nittany Lions inch closer to the Buckeyes.

Trailing 31-13, Dotson knew he needed to make a play for his team. He did just that with a ridiculous 37-yard circus catch to get the ball to the Ohio State 21-yard line. On the very next snap, Dotson made an even better catch.

Lined up against Ohio State’s Shaun Wade, one of the best corners in college football, Dotson had an excellent release at the line of scrimmage to gain some separation. He then proceeded to snag a one-handed catch, while in the air, before he walked in for the touchdown.

Take a look at Dotson’s ridiculous one-handed catch in the video below.

The scored pulled Penn State to within two scores, closing the gap to 31-19.

Naturally, the sports world is freaking out at Jahan Dotson’s highlight-reel catch. Take a look at a few reactions in the tweets below.

Penn State needs Dotson to make a few more big plays to have a shot at upsetting the Buckeyes. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, it doesn’t look good.

The Buckeyes haven’t had much trouble responding to Penn State’s comeback bids. The Nittany Lions have to get a stop defense to have a shot in this one.

Catch the rest of Ohio State-Penn State on ABC.


