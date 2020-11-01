College Football World Reacts To Jahan Dotson’s Insane Catch

Jahan Dotson is making headlines this Halloween night. The electric Penn State wideout made back-to-back insane catches Saturday night to help the Nittany Lions inch closer to the Buckeyes.

Trailing 31-13, Dotson knew he needed to make a play for his team. He did just that with a ridiculous 37-yard circus catch to get the ball to the Ohio State 21-yard line. On the very next snap, Dotson made an even better catch.

Lined up against Ohio State’s Shaun Wade, one of the best corners in college football, Dotson had an excellent release at the line of scrimmage to gain some separation. He then proceeded to snag a one-handed catch, while in the air, before he walked in for the touchdown.

Take a look at Dotson’s ridiculous one-handed catch in the video below.

CATCH OF THE YEAR BY JAHAN DOTSON pic.twitter.com/TOKbgN55fq — Zac (@zacvoynow) November 1, 2020

The scored pulled Penn State to within two scores, closing the gap to 31-19.

Naturally, the sports world is freaking out at Jahan Dotson’s highlight-reel catch. Take a look at a few reactions in the tweets below.

Jahan Dotson. Holy Shit. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 1, 2020

Wow. Jahan Dotson. That. Was. Impressive. Both of those plays. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 1, 2020

One ✋ hand A gorgeous snag from Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY)! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/wVkzENPqFn — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 1, 2020

The two catches Penn State WR Jahan Dotson just made on literally back-to-back plays might be the two best catches on consecutive plays in the history of football. I am not exaggerating. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) November 1, 2020

Penn State needs Dotson to make a few more big plays to have a shot at upsetting the Buckeyes. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, it doesn’t look good.

The Buckeyes haven’t had much trouble responding to Penn State’s comeback bids. The Nittany Lions have to get a stop defense to have a shot in this one.

Catch the rest of Ohio State-Penn State on ABC.