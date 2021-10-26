College Football World Reacts To The James Franklin News

Penn State head coach James Franklin has been linked to several coaching jobs since the start of the 2021 season. Although a move isn’t imminent at this time, Franklin’s latest move has college football fans buzzing.

On Monday night, FootballScoop reported that Franklin changed his agent. He’s now being represented by Jimmy Sexton of CAA Sports.

Franklin was recently frustrated with the media for asking if he’d leave Penn State after the 2021 season. His latest move, however, makes it seem like he’s keeping his options open. At least that’s what college football fans think.

“James Franklin is offended that you’d suggest he might have suitors outside Penn State,” college football analyst Alex Kirshner said. “He is furious, so furious that if the most powerful agent in the business wants to get him another raise out of Penn State, he just might do it, thanks to the media.”

“Does James Franklin change agents if he’s staying at Penn State? I don’t think so,” Chase Senior of Chat Sports tweeted. “Sexton represents Saban, Kiffin, Mullen, Sarkisian and Kirby Smart among others.”

“Remember when Harbaugh had to shoot down coaching rumors about his ‘agent’ when he doesn’t even have one? Well James Franklin is changing his agent to Jimmy Sexton mid-season… Oh, and Jimmy Sexton represents 11/14 SEC coaches. Do what you want with that information,” a college football fan tweeted.

“James Franklin hiring Jimmy Sexton as his agent? He gone,” another fan said.

Franklin’s new agent, Jimmy Sexton, represents a plethora of SEC coaches, like Lane Kiffin, Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

There’s no indication at the moment that Franklin will head over to the SEC, but the fact that he’s joining forces with Sexton is quite interesting.