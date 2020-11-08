The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Penn State Being 0-3

Believe it or not, Penn State football is off to an 0-3 start to the 2020 season. College football fans are sending in their reactions to another Nittany Lions’ loss.

Penn State entered the season as a trendy darkhorse pick to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now three weeks into the Nittany Lions’ season, it looks like they’ll be lucky to even go bowling this season.

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions suffered their third-straight loss on Saturday. This time, it came at the hands of Maryland Terrapins, a team struggling itself to find an identity in the Big Ten conference. Penn State now has losses to Indiana, Ohio State and previously-mentioned Maryland.

This is just the fourth time in 80 years Penn State football has started a season 0-3. College football fans are shocked by the Nittany Lions’ horrendous start to the season.

Is it a rebuilding year for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions? Some fans think so.

Take a look at how the college football world is reacting to another Penn State loss in the tweets below.

It’s been a crazy year, so I guess we shouldn’t be shocked at the chaos in Big Ten country this season.

Penn State is 0-3 this season. Indiana, meanwhile, is 3-0. This is likely just the start of what’s shaping up to be a chaotic rest of the 2020 season.


