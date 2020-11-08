Believe it or not, Penn State football is off to an 0-3 start to the 2020 season. College football fans are sending in their reactions to another Nittany Lions’ loss.

Penn State entered the season as a trendy darkhorse pick to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Now three weeks into the Nittany Lions’ season, it looks like they’ll be lucky to even go bowling this season.

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions suffered their third-straight loss on Saturday. This time, it came at the hands of Maryland Terrapins, a team struggling itself to find an identity in the Big Ten conference. Penn State now has losses to Indiana, Ohio State and previously-mentioned Maryland.

This is just the fourth time in 80 years Penn State football has started a season 0-3. College football fans are shocked by the Nittany Lions’ horrendous start to the season.

Maryland upsets Penn State in Happy Valley! The Nittany Lions are now 0-3 for only the fourth time in 80 years 😳 pic.twitter.com/jxPQfdVYwM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2020

Is it a rebuilding year for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions? Some fans think so.

Take a look at how the college football world is reacting to another Penn State loss in the tweets below.

Man, Florida State is 2-5 and Penn State is 0-3. Two historic programs having a rough time rebuilding. — Alex Garner (@alexgarner55) November 8, 2020

lol after debuting at a top 10 national ranking, penn state football is 0-3 — keystone nimrod (@SegurneyBeaver) November 8, 2020

Is Penn State now the best 0-3 team in the nation? — Shaun Somers (@ShaunFreshNikes) November 8, 2020

I wonder if anyone predicted Indiana would be 3-0 and Penn State would be 0-3 to start the season. — Lisa Dondlinger (@LisaDondlinger) November 8, 2020

Penn State is 0-3 for the first time since 2001, when the team lost its first four games en route to a 5-6 record. — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 8, 2020

It’s been a crazy year, so I guess we shouldn’t be shocked at the chaos in Big Ten country this season.

Penn State is 0-3 this season. Indiana, meanwhile, is 3-0. This is likely just the start of what’s shaping up to be a chaotic rest of the 2020 season.