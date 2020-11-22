The Spun

College Football World Is Stunned By Penn State’s Performance

Penn State head coach James Franklin on the sideline during a game.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the second half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium on November 16, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

While some in the college football world might have thought that Penn State was overrated heading into the 2020 season, no one expected what’s transpired with the Nittany Lions this fall.

Penn State fell to 0-5 for the first time in program history on Saturday night.

James Franklin’s program dropped its fifth straight game, falling to Iowa, 41-21, in State College. This was arguably the most-disappointing showing yet for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has hit rock bottom under James Franklin. The program has clearly seen much worse days off of the field, but on it, the Nittany Lions are as bad as they’ve been.

The college football world is simply stunned by what we’ve seen from Penn State this season.

This might be the most-telling stat of them all, from ESPN’s Stats & Info.

“Penn State just became the first ever team to be ranked in the preseason Top 10 of the AP poll to begin a season 0-5,” according to ESPN.

That’s not a stat anyone wants to hold claim to.

Penn State will look to get its first win of the season next weekend. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to take on Michigan on Thanksgiving Weekend. Both Penn State and Michigan are struggling mightily this fall.


