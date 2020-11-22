College Football World Is Stunned By Penn State’s Performance

While some in the college football world might have thought that Penn State was overrated heading into the 2020 season, no one expected what’s transpired with the Nittany Lions this fall.

Penn State fell to 0-5 for the first time in program history on Saturday night.

James Franklin’s program dropped its fifth straight game, falling to Iowa, 41-21, in State College. This was arguably the most-disappointing showing yet for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has hit rock bottom under James Franklin. The program has clearly seen much worse days off of the field, but on it, the Nittany Lions are as bad as they’ve been.

The college football world is simply stunned by what we’ve seen from Penn State this season.

Penn State loss drops Nittany Lions to 0-5 for 1st time in school history. With only maximum of 4 games left, Penn State guaranteed a losing season for 1st time since 2004. This ends 15 consecutive winning seasons, which was nation’s 4th longest current streak — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2020

BIG MAN INT FOR 6 🙌 Penn State drops to 0-5 for the first time in school history (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/73Xrxj5fWN — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 21, 2020

Has the Big Ten given any thought to a 6 a.m. ET kickoff window? Asking for Penn State-Michigan — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) November 21, 2020

This might be the most-telling stat of them all, from ESPN’s Stats & Info.

“Penn State just became the first ever team to be ranked in the preseason Top 10 of the AP poll to begin a season 0-5,” according to ESPN.

That’s not a stat anyone wants to hold claim to.

Penn State will look to get its first win of the season next weekend. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to take on Michigan on Thanksgiving Weekend. Both Penn State and Michigan are struggling mightily this fall.