Dont’e Thornton, No. 6 WR In 2021 Class, Announces Top 12

Dont’e Thornton is the prototypical big-bodied receiver so many collegiate programs are seeking out these days.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect is the nation’s No. 6 receiver and No. 47 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite score.

The elite prospect has heard from nearly every program in the country over the past year. After thinking things through, Thornton took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his top 12 schools.

Virginia, Arizona State, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC have made the cut. Check out Thornton’s top 12 schools announcement below:

It’s still early, but the near 5-star receiver is expected to end up with James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Thornton has visited Penn State numerous times throughout his recruitment. The Penn State campus is also close to home for the Maryland native.

The Nittany Lions have made excellent use of big-bodied receivers and tight ends over the years. That track record of success – including the close proximity from Maryland to Penn State – could persuade Thornton to eventually commit to PSU.

But those closely tracking his recruitment will have to be patient. Thornton is not expected to commit until January of 2021.