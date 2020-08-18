ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is not buying what a Big Ten athletic director is trying to sell.

On Monday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour commented on the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the college football season. She said she was not aware of any “vote” happening within the conference.

“It’s unclear to me whether there was ever a vote or not,” Barbour said. “Nobody has ever told me there was. I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents.

“It is clear to me that Penn State and Eric Barron, both on our campus and as he took his thoughts to the Big Ten and the various conversations that they had, explored every option to play — every option that would have been acceptable from a health and safety standpoint,” she said. “To say that Dr. Barron fought for the ability of our student-athletes to play this fall, I think that would be a correct assumption.”

#PennState AD Sandy Barbour on #B1G decision: "It is unclear to me whether or not there was a vote. No one’s ever told me there was. I just don’t know whether there actually was a vote by the chancellors and presidents." Wow. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 17, 2020

Finebaum responded to those comments on Tuesday morning’s edition of Get Up!

“Nobody in America believes that,” Finebaum said. “It’s clear what she’s doing, she’s sending mixed messages to her constituency, which is her fans and her football team that I really don’t know what happened. Of course she knows what happened. It’s the single most important vote in the history of the Big Ten. And the athletics director at one of the most important schools in the country doesn’t know, that’s absurd, Greeny. No one should believe that, no one should even consider what she said.”

Finebaum continued: “There will not be another vote because this is written in concrete, no matter what everyone says.”