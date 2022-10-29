Fans Furious With James Franklin Over 4th Down Play Call

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 25, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Penn State was moving the chains with ease on its opening drive of the second half against Ohio State. However, the offense was unable to build its lead.

On fourth down from Ohio State's 19-yard line, Penn State decided to hand the ball to Nick Singleton with two lead blockers out in front of him.

Although the play may have looked great when the Nittany Lions were drawing it up, the execution was flat-out abysmal.

Singleton was ultimately stuffed by Ohio State's defense. This play could end up costing Penn State in the long run.

Penn State head coach James Franklin is receiving a lot of criticism from the fans for letting the offense run this play in such a critical situation.

"Great call to run it into 10 guys," one fan said.

"Horrible play call," another fan wrote.

"Didn’t mind them going for it," a third fan tweeted. "The play is what I question."

The Nittany Lions are clinging to a 14-13 lead over the Buckeyes.

It's shaping up to be an exciting finish in Happy Valley.