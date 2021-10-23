Fans Roast James Franklin After Penn State’s Horrible Loss

For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all.

Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.

Franklin, in particular, has practically lost the entire Penn State fan-base at this point. The Nittany Lions shouldn’t be losing games to teams like Illinois.

Maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad thing if Franklin did end up leaving for USC.

that is the worst loss of the james franklin era and it is not close — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) October 23, 2021

We haven’t seen Penn State fans this upset in a long time.

A little over two weeks ago the Nittany Lions were in the College Football Playoff discussion. Now it looks like they’ll be lucky to win a game or two more the rest of this season.

James Franklin deserves all the criticism for Penn State’s loss to Illinois on Saturday.

“So this is how Penn State’s College Football Playoff hopes die: In a nine-overtime epic against a school they were favored by over 20 to beat and undone by offensive ineptitude,” a fan said on Twitter. “James Franklin is prepping his applications to LSU and USC as we speak.”

Check out what Penn State fans are saying about Franklin this afternoon.

Can we finally all agree James Franklin isn’t a good coach, or no? — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 23, 2021

James Franklin has had 8 years. Every year something happens. The Jason Garrett of college football. — Scott Kauffman (@scottiekauffman) October 23, 2021

Are Penn State fans going to be that upset with James Franklin probably gone after this year? I’m guessing not really. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) October 23, 2021

James Franklin, YIKES. Where does he end up coaching next season? pic.twitter.com/8DAjhvY2Ek — The Brandon Walker College Football Show (@BWCFBS) October 23, 2021

Penn State might be thrilled if James Franklin leaves for another job this coming off-season. We don’t blame the Nittany Lions. They can do better.

Franklin and his players have plenty of soul searching to do ahead of next Saturday’s Ohio State game.