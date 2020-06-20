Father Of 5-Star RB Transfer Ricky Slade Clears Up Commitment Rumors

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting a former five-star running back recruit knew where he would transfer to.

Former five-star recruit Ricky Slade announced his plans to transfer from the Nittany Lions. Just a few months later, he appeared to have decided where he wants to play next.

According to college football insider Matt Zenitz, Slade will “likely” transfer to Old Dominion. It’s a major step down in competition, but there is a connection with the Monarchs.

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is headed into his first season as the Old Dominion head coach. It looked like he would have a familiar face joining him in the locker room.

However, Slade’s father poured some cold water on those rumors. Ricky Slade Sr. said his son has NOT made a decision just yet.

“I keep seeing post about my guys intentions. If it ain’t come from him or me don’t believe it. Ricky has not committed anywhere yet,” he said on Twitter.

The former five-star recruit rushed for 257 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Despite performing well during his freshman year, Slade lost reps to a talented backfield.

He totaled just 214 yards and two touchdowns during the 2019 season. Junior tailback Journey Brown and sophomore running back Noah Cain assumed the majority of reps during the 2019 campaign.

Slade would likely be the lead back at ODU if he does eventually transfer there.