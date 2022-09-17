Football World Reacts To Sean Clifford Taking Brutal Hit

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 31: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on after losing his helmet against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

During the first quarter of this Saturday's game between Penn State and Auburn, senior quarterback Sean Clifford was nearly split in half by Owen Pappoe.

Pappoe's huge hit on Clifford was legal. Although it seemed like a devastating blow to the Penn State quarterback, he got right back up and kept playing.

Of course, the football world couldn't believe what it just witnessed when this play happened live.

"Don't remember the last time I've seen a QB get blown up like this in a game," Dov Kleiman said when he saw this hit.

"Sean Clifford should've been pulled after this, good LORD," one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, "What was he thinking?"

The fact that Clifford lost the ball on this play made this hit from Pappoe even more impressive.

Clifford has been steady in the first half, completing 7-of-9 pass attempts for 107 yards. He also had 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

CBS is broadcasting this entertaining matchup between Penn State and Auburn.