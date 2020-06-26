Former 5-Star RB Ricky Slade Announces Transfer Destination

After spending two years at Penn State, former five-star recruit Ricky Slade decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday afternoon, the talented running back announced where he’ll resume his career.

Slade has been linked to Old Dominion over the past few weeks due to his relationship with the coaching staff. Head coach Ricky Rahne spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Nittany Lions.

Last week, Ricky Slade Sr. quickly dismissed any rumors regarding his son, saying “I keep seeing post about my guy’s intentions. If it ain’t come from him or me don’t believe it.” Well, it appears we can now all officially believe it since it came from Slade himself.

It turns out the rumors just so happened to be true. Slade just announced on his Twitter account that he’s transferring to Old Dominion for the 2020 season.

Penn State had high expectations for Slade, especially after he showed promise as a freshman in 2018.

Slade’s role in 2019 diminished though due to the emergence of Journey Brown and Noah Cain. Both tailbacks remain on Penn State’s depth chart for the upcoming season.

The only way Slade can play this year is if the NCAA grants him a waiver for immediate eligibility. He’ll have to sit out the season if he doesn’t receive one.

Regardless if that happens or not, Slade has two years of eligibility remaining.