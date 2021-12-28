Former Penn State 4-Star QB Ta’Quan Roberson Announces Transfer

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson is sticking around the Northeast to continue his college football career.

Roberson, a former four-star recruit out of New Jersey, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be transferring to UConn. The news comes two weeks after Roberson officially entered the transfer portal.

Robinson began the season as Penn State’s backup quarterback behind Sean Clifford. He appeared in three games in relief of Clifford, finishing 11-of-28 passing for 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

After enrolling at Penn State in January 2019, Roberson played in one game as a freshman, carrying the ball once and attempting one pass in a win over Rutgers. He also appeared in one game in 2020 but did not record any stats.

While he never found his footing in State College, it is conceivable that Roberson can be a major contributor for the Huskies.

Roberson will have three years of eligibility remaining under new UConn head coach Jim Mora Jr.