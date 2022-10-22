Former Penn State Linebacker Dead At 34 After Battle With Cancer

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Penn State Nittany Lions game during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2011 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu has passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 34.

Friends and former teammates of Gbadyu's confirmed the news on social media. The Liberian-born linebacker was given a terminal cancer diagnosis last month.

According to the York Daily Record, Gbadyu appeared to be in good health when he, his wife and their two oldest children attended the Nittany Lions' home game against Ohio on Sept. 10.

Sadly, he began experiencing stomach issues shortly thereafter and was eventually found to have pancreatic cancer.

"It’s with great sadness that we announce that Coach Bani Gbadyu lost his fight with pancreatic cancer," said the official Lebanon Cedars Twitter account. "The Lebanon Football Family sends their condolences to his wife, Molly, and three children."

Gbadyu, who escaped war-torn Liberia as a child and eventually made his way to Gaithersberg, Maryland, played for Penn State from 2007-10 as a special teamer, key backup and part-time starter.

He left State College with 118 career tackles, one interception and one pass defensed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gbadyu's family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time.