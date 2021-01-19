Former Penn State QB Micah Bowens Announces Transfer

Over the weekend a Penn State quarterback announced his plans to transfer away from the Nittany Lions program.

Micah Bowens joined Penn State’s highly touted 2020 class as a three-star recruit. He never suited up for the Nittany Lions during his true freshman season and clearly didn’t see a path toward playing time.

As a result, the talented former top recruit decided to take his talents elsewhere. Penn State’s loss is Oklahoma’s gain as Bowens announced he’s transferring to play for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners.

“Momma, I’m a Sooner,” he said on Twitter.

Penn State head coach James Franklin raved about Bowens when he first signed with the program.

“Micah is a guy we identified very early on as a dynamic playmaker coming from a big time high school program,” Franklin said. “Also, very impressed with his maturity. It’s amazing how many red eyes he jumped on by himself to fly all the way across the country to come to camp or come compete in games or whatever it is. Pretty impressive as a high school aged student. Can make plays with his feet, can make plays with his arm, can make plays with his mind.”

Bowens likely won’t be seeing the field any time soon in Norman. Oklahoma returns starting quarterback Spencer Rattler for at least another season.

However, he’ll have the ability to improve under Riley.