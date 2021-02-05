Former Penn State QB Will Levis Announces Transfer Destination

After three years at Penn State and only minimal time on the field, quarterback Will Levis has decided to leave State College. And now he appears to have found his new home.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Levis announced that he has joined the Kentucky Wildcats. He gave a shout out to head coach Mark Stoops and offensive coordinator Liam Coen in his announcement.

Levis leaves Penn State after three seasons, during which he appeared in 14 games. He had 473 rushing yards and six touchdowns, along with 644 passing yards and three passing touchdowns with two picks.

But Kentucky might be an ideal destination for Levis to find a starting job. Last year’s starter, Terry Wilson, entered the NCAA transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

Coming out of high school in 2018, Levis was a three-star prospect and the No. 652 overall prospect in the country. He was the No. 28 pro-style QB in the country, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Connecticut.

Levis redshirted his freshman season with Trace McSorley as the established starter. He couldn’t beat Sean Clifford for the starting job in either of the last two seasons.

But Kentucky offers a new opportunity for Levis in a program that is ascending in the SEC. While he probably won’t be competing for the SEC title in 2021, there will be plenty of chances for him to make his mark.

Did Will Levis make the right pick in going to Penn State?