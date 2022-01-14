Former Penn State RB Noah Cain Announces Transfer To SEC Program

Just over 24 hours ago, Penn State running back Noah Cain announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

He may have already had a destination in mind when doing so. A day after entering the portal, the former Nittany Lions star already knows where he wants to go next.

On Thursday night, Cain took to Twitter to announce his transfer destination. The former four-star recruit in the class of 2019 announced he’s transferring to join the LSU Tigers.

“Say my prayers, so I’m protected as soon as I walk in,” he said on Twitter.

Say my prayers, so I’m protected as soon as I walk in. #GeauxTigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/i45uGxInMT — Noah Cain (@therealnoahcain) January 14, 2022

Cain rushed for 350 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns during the 2021 season. While that’s a far cry from where he wanted to be, it was a major bounce-back for Cain after he suffered a season-ending injury in the 2020 opener against Indiana.

As a freshman in 2019, Cain rushed for 443 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Penn State’s rushing attack taking a big hit in 2021, Cain apparently wanted a fresh start somewhere else. He’ll get that in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers prioritize the running game.