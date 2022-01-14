The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Penn State RB Noah Cain Announces Transfer To SEC Program

Noah Cain celebrates a touchdown during Penn State vs. Michigan.IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 12: Running back Noah Cain #21 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates a touchdown with tight ends Nick Bowers and Pat Freiermuth #87 in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes, on October 12, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Just over 24 hours ago, Penn State running back Noah Cain announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

He may have already had a destination in mind when doing so. A day after entering the portal, the former Nittany Lions star already knows where he wants to go next.

On Thursday night, Cain took to Twitter to announce his transfer destination. The former four-star recruit in the class of 2019 announced he’s transferring to join the LSU Tigers.

“Say my prayers, so I’m protected as soon as I walk in,” he said on Twitter.

 

Cain rushed for 350 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns during the 2021 season. While that’s a far cry from where he wanted to be, it was a major bounce-back for Cain after he suffered a season-ending injury in the 2020 opener against Indiana.

As a freshman in 2019, Cain rushed for 443 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Penn State’s rushing attack taking a big hit in 2021, Cain apparently wanted a fresh start somewhere else. He’ll get that in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers prioritize the running game.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.