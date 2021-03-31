Following the close of the 2020-21 college basketball season – for the teams not in postseason tournaments – the Penn State Nittany Lions officially hired a new head coach.

Penn State hired former Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry as the team’s head coach. Immediately after the announcement, some Nittany Lions players entered the transfer portal.

One of those players was star guard Jamari Wheeler. The senior guard decided it was time to move on from the Penn State program and play his final season somewhere else.

Wheeler took to Twitter on Tuesday night to announce where he’ll be playing next. To the dismay of Penn State fans everywhere, Wheeler announced he’s going to play at Ohio State.

That’s right, he’s leaving the Nittany Lions for the Buckeyes.

“I want to thank all of the coaches who reached out once I entered the portal,” he said on Twitter. “After much thought and consideration, I have decided that I will be playing my last season of college basketball at the Ohio State University. I look forward to joining the family and fighting for a Big Ten Title and national championship.”

During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler had his best statistical campaign. He averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Nittany Lions.

He’ll be a key depth piece for an Ohio State team that will have high expectations heading into the 2021-22 season.