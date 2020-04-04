Four-Star WR Kaden Prather Reveals Top 5 Schools

Kaden Prather, a four-star wideout from the 2021 recruiting class, has generated a ton of interest over the past year. It makes sense when you consider his six-foot-three frame and untapped potential.

Last year, Prather had 42 receptions for 895 yards and nine touchdowns at Northwest High School. Although he’s not ready to announce where he’ll play college football, he did trim his list of suitors down to five schools.

Prather is the No. 51 wide receiver and No. 300 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He received 32 scholarship offers up to this point, but as we mentioned before there are only five teams remaining in the sweepstakes.

Those five programs still in the hunt for Prather are Maryland, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and West Virginia. His official announcement took place on Twitter.

As of right now, the Nittany Lions are the favorites to land Prather.

Prather is from Maryland, so it’s also possible he chooses to stay close to home. Either way, he has five solid options on the table.

The current evaluation for Prather states that he’s a physical wideout capable of winning 50-50 balls. It’ll be interesting to see where he ultimately chooses to play in 2021.