James Franklin Announces Penn State Assistant Coach Won’t Return

Penn State head coach James Franklin on the sideline during a game.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the second half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium on November 16, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State has parted ways with offensive line coach Matt Limegrover after four seasons, the program confirmed today.

Limegrover arrived at Penn State in 2016 after stints at Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Emporia State and Ferris State. He also served as the team’s run game coordinator the last two years.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last 4 seasons,” said PSU head coach James Franklin via statement. “We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future.”

Limegrover’s tenure in Happy Valley ended on a high note in the Nittany Lions’ 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis. Penn State racked up 529 yards of total offense, including a whopping 396 on the ground.

Limegrover is the second major Nittany Lion assistant to leave the program in recent days. Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was hired as the new head coach at Old Dominion.

He was replaced by Kirk Ciarrocca, who joined the PSU staff last week after a successful run at Minnesota.


