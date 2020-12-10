A Big Ten head football coach is annoyed with the league’s lack of clarity on the upcoming schedule and he’s probably not alone in feeling that way.

It’s been a rough season for Penn State head coach James Franklin, as the Nittany Lions started the year at 0-5. However, they’ve been playing better as of late, winning their last two games.

Penn State is scheduled to end the regular season against Michigan State on Saturday. Then, the Nittany Lions will play…someone in the Dec. 19 weekend.

The Big Ten has yet to announce its plans for conference championship weekend. The league has plans for crossover games between the East and West division, though the matchups/dates have yet to be finalized.

Franklin expressed his frustration with the situation on Wednesday night.

Franklin continued, saying that the plan is still changing as of this morning. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) December 9, 2020

Franklin on possibly playing next Friday: "That's the other problem: We don't know where the games are, we don't know who we're playing." — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) December 9, 2020

The Big Ten has had a decision making problem throughout the 2020 football season. The league has gone back and forth on a number of issues.

Ohio State and Northwestern are scheduled to play in the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend, but outside of that, we don’t know what’s happening.

The Big Ten should finalize its schedule following this weekend’s slate of games.