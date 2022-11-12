James Franklin Did Pushups On Sideline During Penn State Game - Here's Why

Penn State's offense had an excellent first half this Saturday against Maryland, but it was head coach James Franklin who stole the spotlight.

With his team leading by 21 points in the second quarter, Franklin was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

After Franklin was penalized, FOX's camera crew caught him doing push ups on the sideline.

The FOX broadcast team referred to Franklin's push ups as a form of self-discipline.

Here's the video of Franklin doing push ups:

Franklin has to be pleased with the way the Nittany Lions have played against the Terrapins this Saturday.

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton already has 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Sean Clifford, meanwhile, has 106 passing yards and a touchdown.

Franklin's defense has been so dominant this afternoon that Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has only 20 passing yards.

As long as Penn State avoids a second-half collapse, it should improve to 8-2.