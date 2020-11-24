James Franklin Has Blunt Assessment Of Penn State’s Future

Before the 2020 college football season kicked off analysts pegged Penn State as a potential threat to Ohio State in the Big Ten and a dark horse for the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the program has not lived up to the hype. Penn State opened the season with a controversial overtime loss at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers.

That started a losing streak that has the team off to one of the worst starts in program history. Following the 0-5 start, Penn State coach James Franklin has received plenty of flak.

He attempted to remain optimistic when talking about the program’s future, though. Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“Whenever you have challenges like this it creates work,’ Franklin said. “Coming is this season before all the dynamics changed, things were really going pretty well…There’s no other option but to find a way to get better and get back on track.”

Penn State currently sits at 0-5 on the season following Saturday’s blowout loss at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Franklin obviously wants to find a way to “get better” but that might be difficult. The Nittany Lions are without arguably the team’s three best players in Michah Parsons, Pat Freiermuth and Journey Brown.

Next up for the Nittany Lions is a battle against the Michigan Wolverines.

Can Penn State finally find a win?