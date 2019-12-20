James Franklin Has Injury Update For QB Sean Clifford

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford enjoyed a breakout season as the Nittany Lions’ starter. His strong campaign helped secure a 10-2 record and a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

But an injury could threaten Clifford’s chances at starting against Memphis at AT&T Stadium. Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on his quarterback’s health.

On Friday, Franklin told reporters that the team expects Clifford to be “100 percent” for the Cotton Bowl. However, he made it clear that Clifford is not ready right now.

Clifford’s injury kept him out of Penn State’s season finale against Rutgers.

James Franklin said they expect Sean Clifford to be 100 percent for the bowl game, but adds that he isn't right now. Clifford is better now health-wise than he was at the end of the regular season, Franklin said. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) December 20, 2019

In his first year as a starter, Clifford has completed 59.5-percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 374 yards and five touchdowns. Clifford has almost as many carries as leading rusher Journey Brown.

If Clifford ultimately doesn’t recover for the Cotton Bowl on December 28, the team will turn to Will Leavis.

The Penn State backup has played mostly in spot duty this season. He has gone 28-of-47 for 223 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Will Clifford be able to play in the Cotton Bowl? And will he be strong enough to lead the Nittany Lions to victory?