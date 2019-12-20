The Spun

James Franklin Has Injury Update For QB Sean Clifford

Sean Clifford throws a pass for the Penn State Nittany Lions.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 09: Quarterback Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks to pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at TCFBank Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford enjoyed a breakout season as the Nittany Lions’ starter. His strong campaign helped secure a 10-2 record and a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

But an injury could threaten Clifford’s chances at starting against Memphis at AT&T Stadium. Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on his quarterback’s health.

On Friday, Franklin told reporters that the team expects Clifford to be “100 percent” for the Cotton Bowl. However, he made it clear that Clifford is not ready right now.

Clifford’s injury kept him out of Penn State’s season finale against Rutgers.

In his first year as a starter, Clifford has completed 59.5-percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 374 yards and five touchdowns. Clifford has almost as many carries as leading rusher Journey Brown.

If Clifford ultimately doesn’t recover for the Cotton Bowl on December 28, the team will turn to Will Leavis.

The Penn State backup has played mostly in spot duty this season. He has gone 28-of-47 for 223 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Will Clifford be able to play in the Cotton Bowl? And will he be strong enough to lead the Nittany Lions to victory?

