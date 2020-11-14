James Franklin Reacts To Penn State’s Loss At Nebraska

Saturday was another tough day for the Penn State football program.

The Nittany Lions lost their fourth game of the season on Saturday, falling at Nebraska, 30-23. Penn State got down big early and fell in too big of a hole to come back.

Penn State’s offense was brutal in the first half, leading to the benching of quarterback Sean Clifford. James Franklin went to backup Will Levis, who played well in the second half. Penn State out-scored Nebraska 17-3 in the game’s final two quarters.

However, Nebraska’s defense was able to get a stop when it needed one. The Huskers stuffed Penn State on fourth and goal with less than a minute to play. Nebraska was then able to kneel the football and secure the win.

Franklin summed up his thoughts on the loss while speaking to reporters post-game.

“Came out, got down by 21 in the first half. Turnovers continue to be a problem, not only turnovers but turnovers for touchdowns. … Thought Will did some really good things,” Franklin said, via Aubrey Snyder.

It’s been a disastrous season for Penn State, which is 0-4 for the first time since 2001.

Penn State will look to get its first win of the season next weekend when the Nittany Lions take on Iowa at home.