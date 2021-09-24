The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

James Franklin Takes Shot At SEC Refs During Radio Show

A closeup of Penn State football coach James Franklin during a Big Ten game.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium on November 10, 2018 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

James Franklin‘s Penn State team beat Auburn last weekend, and overcame some shoddy officiating in the process. On one drive, the Nittany Lions even had to punt on third down due to the officials losing track of downs.

Down 10-7 in the second quarter, confusion came when quarterback Sean Clifford was called for intentional grounding on a throw where there was a clear miscommunication with his receiver. That play results in a loss of down, which should have made it 2nd-and-16. After a five-yard pass, the down markers read fourth down, instead of third, confusing the SEC refs.

James Franklin frantically tried to point the mistake out, but had to get his punt team out when it was clear it wouldn’t be fixed in time. PSU would come back to win the game 28-20, and afterwards, the SEC acknowledged the mistake. It was one of a few controversial calls against Penn State during the game. Franklin is still a bit salty, days later.

“I think we have Big Ten officials this week,” he said during his weekly Penn State Coaches Show on Thursday night. “So I don’t know if I would ever have said this before, but thank God.”

Penn State, which is up to No. 6 in the country after a 3-0 start, hosts FCS opponent Villanova this weekend.

After that game, the Nittany Lions get back to Big Ten play against Indiana on Oct. 2. Penn State opened the season with a big win on the road at Wisconsin.

Penn State-Villanova is scheduled for a noon kickoff at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

[247Sports]

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.