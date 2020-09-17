The Spun

James Franklin Shares Honest Admission About Penn State’s Recruiting

James Franklin reacting during a football game.BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 20: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Since he took over the Penn State program, head coach James Franklin and his coaching staff have been among the best recruiters in the nation.

Despite that recruiting success in recent years, Franklin made it clear he’s not happy with this year’s class. Penn State currently holds the No. 33 recruiting class in the 2021 cycle.

That’s not good enough for Franklin. The Nittany Lions haven’t finished outside the top-15 in the past four years, but sit will outside that mark right now.

In a zoom call with reporters on Thursday afternoon, the Penn State head coach addressed his current recruiting class.

“I want to be clear on this, that this class is not done, but up to this point, we haven’t gotten it done. We have not recruited up to the standard that we normally have.”

Penn State currently has 13 commits in the 2021 class, led by four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall. In all, the Nittany Lions have six four-star recruits in the current cycle.

A big recruiting loss for James Franklin and company came when five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci announced his commitment to Wisconsin. Rucci is the No. 1 recruit from the state of Pennsylvania and had been a heavy lean to Penn State early in his recruitment.

Unfortunately for Franklin and company, Rucci took his talents elsewhere.

Penn State needs to pick it up if they want to keep pace in the Big Ten.


