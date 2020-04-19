James Franklin Gives Honest Assessment About Start Of 2020 Season

We’ve seen a lot of conflicting rhetoric coming from the college football world about the start of the 2020 season. James Franklin gave a pretty honest assessment of the situation in the sport right now.

The current international health crisis has put the sports world on hold for the time being. Whether things will be good enough to have a college football season in late August/early September is very much up for debate. Some are remaining optimistic, while others think the season could get pushed back a month, or even further, if it is fit in at all.

James Franklin is taking a very practical approach. The Penn State head coach says he’s been keeping an open line of communication with players and their parents via zoom. He also isn’t going to pretend that it is a guarantee that the season will go off without a hitch.

“We’re not in control,” Franklin said on a radio show this afternoon, echoing Dr. Anthony Fauci. “The virus is in control and hopefully we’re listening to scientists and not politicians and everybody else.”

As many others have said, this is not going to be up to coaches or athletic directors. The decisions are going to come down to those tracking the science behind things.

Obviously, all of us connected to the college football world want the sport to happen. Some presidents and others have cast doubt upon the potential of playing without open campuses or students, which can also be an issue.

Still, at some point we’ll have college football and other sports back, and hopefully it is when everyone can safely enjoy them.

