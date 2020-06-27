Even if there is a college football season this fall, the odds of it looking similar to what we’re accustomed to are slim. Coaches will have to monitor their players on a daily basis, isolate those that contract the coronavirus and try to avoid a large outbreak.

For Penn State head coach James Franklin, there’s another problem weighing down on him. He’ll have to spend the 2020 season without his family by his side.

In an interview with Bryant Gumbel, Franklin revealed that he’ll be separated from his family this fall. It turns out his daughter has sickle cell disease, which means she’s more at risk than others when it comes to complications from COVID-19.

Obviously this isn’t an ideal situation for Franklin, but he’s going to make sure he puts his family’s health above all else. In order to do that, the rest of the Franklin family will stay away from Penn State and spend the upcoming season in Florida.

Florida is seeing a surge in cases over the past week, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Franklin family chooses to stay there.

Here’s what Franklin said on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, via The Comeback:

“I have two daughters,” Franklin said. “My one youngest daughter has sickle cell disease so it’s changed dynamics in our family. My wife and kids are going to stay in Florida for the season. And I’m going to be in Happy Valley just because we think that’s the right thing to do for my daughter with sickle cell.”

Spending several months away from his two daughters has to be tough for Franklin. And yet, he deserves credit for making the right move in this situation, even if it’s a tough decision.

Franklin might not be the only coach in college football that’ll have to make the same sacrifice. That being said, he’s the first coach to publicly comment on it.